4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,995,000

Enjoy life at the top of the Flagstaff Ranch Golf Club, nestled among the tree tops on over an acre of woodland with panoramic views of the San Francisco Peaks, and abutting the Coconino National Forest. A circular drive extends its invitation to the landscaped grounds, which include blaze maples, austrian pine and blue spruce. Advanced construction techniques and materials were used to construct this ultra-energy efficient home for a sustainable future. The timber front porch introduces a bespoke great room featuring impressive, trussed ceilings, lighted corbels, and a direct vent stacked stone fireplace with spectacular mountain and city views. The open concept floor plan allows pleasing natural light and dramatic views from every room. The great room timber beam theme flows into the ca