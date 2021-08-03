Phenomenal rare single story new construction opportunity with 3 bedroom, 4 bath + optional 4th den/bedroom with 3 car garage. This stunning energy efficient home comes with hard wood floors, ss Wolf Subzero chefs kitchen gas appliances, 2 dishwashers, nugget ice maker, master and living room fireplaces, quartz counters, undermount sinks, designer soft close cabinetry, spray foam insulation, tankless water heater, pella impervia fiberglass low e windows, and dual zone a/c. Just broke ground, still time to customize some options.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,699,999
