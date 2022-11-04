4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,675,000

Luxury Mountain family retreat in Flagstaff Ranch GC is perched at the top of the community with views of San Francisco Peaks, Caldera, Golf Course and sits on an acre estate lot for privacy. The stunning entry with oversized stone fireplace and open floor plan has amazing views of the forest canopy. This Telluride style 4761 SF home features 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths with 2 primary suites on the main level. Epic outdoor covered tile deck off main has fireplace and video for outdoor entertaining. Two complete living areas includes a game room and custom bar for family fun. Construction quality and sustainability is evident throughout the home. Championship golf, private dining, health club, tennis, pickle ball, playground, and pool.