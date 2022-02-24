 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,500,000

Experience Exquisite Architectural Elegance that Embodies the Magnificence that is found only among the Pines & Peaks of Flagstaff. Inspired by Design to Perch among the Tree Tops Backing National Forest that sways upon the lot to capture the San Francisco Mountains. This Custom Home is the Ideal Escape into the Natural Elements with no compromise to Luxury. Unique features weave together Raw Urth reclaimed & antique steel softened by oak floors & generous windows throughout, bringing the outside in. Mountain Modern meets Contemporary Industrial with 3 full en suites & 3 covered decks to enjoy the endless landscape & peaceful privacy by cozy fireplace. Comfort meets simplicity with the elevator. Completed 9/21. Full details & interactive tour @ https://www.tourfactory.com/idxr2955680

