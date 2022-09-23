4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,500,000

Luxury & Lifestyle is Elegantly Captured & Engraved in Every Detail throughout this Customized Coronado Plan in Coconino Ridge of Pine Canyon. Ideally designed with three suites, an office, and a half bathroom on the main floor, and with a full studio suite above the 2-car garage in almost 3400 square feet creates a functionally flowing floorplan. It just may be the outdoor living that beckons you home where you can gaze into the vast, treed forest to watch the elk and the dark, starry night sky all beneath the spacious covered patio backing acres of undeveloped land just steps away to the National Forest trails. But you don't have to leave the comfort of your interior elements, just slide the NanaWall open to let the outside in, or simply peer from the many expansive windows