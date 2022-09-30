Open House Saturday, OCT 1st 10-2 pm. Luxury & Lifestyle is Elegantly Engraved in Every Detail throughout this Customized Encapsulation of Modern Construction. Ideally Designed Main Floor Living with all but the 4th Guest Suite above the Garage creates a Functionally Flowing Floorplan. It just may be the Outdoor Living that Beckons You Home where You can Gaze into the Vast, Treed Forest of Undeveloped Land with Access to National Forest Trails. But You don't have to leave the Comfort of Your Interior Elements, just Slide the NanaWall Open to let the Outside In (and bugs OUT with Retractable Screen). Enumerate, Unique & Significant Upgrades such as a 1000 sqft Dog Run, HALO Water System, and SO much more. Barely Lived In & Meticulously Maintained with Furniture & Decor Available to Convey.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The bison in Grand Canyon National Park have developed some unusual behavioral adaptations. Their anomalous way of life enough has earned them…
Donald Wayne Henry, a 51-year old Missouri man, was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Flagstaff on Wednesday, September 7. The investi…
Flagstaff residents are unsettled by attempted break-ins and suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.
A Saturday morning crash meant one lane was closed on Lake Mary Road for more than 4 hours. Here's what CCSO said happened, and what they're investigating now.
Habitat for Humanity of Northern Arizona has recently shifted its attention to starter homes, with the program's pilot house set to be complet…
Blue Montana and his family just moved into their first apartment in Flagstaff at the beginning of June after arriving in the city in August of 2021.
Parklets — sidewalk extensions that reclaim parking spaces for business and pedestrian use — are on their way to being codified in the City of…
More than 30 bicycles have been stolen in Flagstaff since the start of August. Here's what police are saying about the spike in thefts.
California authorities say an abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were killed in a shootout with law enforcement.
Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona CEO Devonna McLaughlin said it has been harder to find housing in Flagstaff lately -- even more than usual.