4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,400,000

Open House Saturday, OCT 15th 11-2 pm. Luxury & Lifestyle is Elegantly Engraved in Every Detail throughout this Customized Encapsulation of Modern Construction. Ideally Designed Main Floor Living with all but the 4th Guest Suite above the Garage creates a Functionally Flowing Floorplan. It just may be the Outdoor Living that Beckons You Home where You can Gaze into the Vast, Treed Forest of Undeveloped Land with Access to National Forest Trails. But You don't have to leave the Comfort of Your Interior Elements, just Slide the NanaWall Open to let the Outside In (and bugs OUT with Retractable Screen). Enumerate, Unique & Significant Upgrades such as a 1000 sqft Dog Run, HALO Water System, and SO much more. Barely Lived In & Meticulously Maintained with Furniture & Decor Available to Convey.