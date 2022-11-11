Luxury & Lifestyle is Elegantly Engraved in Every Detail throughout this Customized Encapsulation of Modern Construction. Ideally Designed Main Floor Living with all but the 4th Guest Suite above the Garage creates a Functionally Flowing Floorplan. It just may be the Outdoor Living that Beckons You Home where You can Gaze into the Vast, Treed Forest of Undeveloped Land with Access to National Forest Trails. But You don't have to leave the Comfort of Your Interior Elements, just Slide the NanaWall Open to let the Outside In (and bugs OUT with Retractable Screen). Enumerate, Unique & Significant Upgrades such as a 1000 sqft Dog Run, HALO Water System, and SO much more. Barely Lived In & Meticulously Maintained with Furniture & Decor Available to Convey.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
PHOENIX — Margins between Democrats and Republicans narrowed considerably Wednesday in key Arizona races as election officials chipped away at…
Election 2022: Daggett to become Flagstaff mayor; Aslan, Matthews, House and Harris likely to fill Council seats
As unofficial Wednesday morning election results rolled in, wide margins in the Flagstaff mayoral and city council races indicated apparent winners.
Election 2022: Daggett leads for Flagstaff mayor; Aslan, Matthews, House, Harris ahead in council race
During the 2022 general election, Flagstaff is voting for their mayor and to fill four city council seats. The Arizona Daily Sun will update r…
Its bottoms up when the sun comes up for those who choose to partake in the event—which typically sees droves of college students roaming from bar to bar in a celebration built around imbibing from dawn till dusk. Here's how police prepped for "Tequila Sunrise 2022."
The woman described claiming two six-figure tickets in one day as "absolute insanity." Here's how it happened.
In the upcoming Nov. 8 election, Flagstaff will be tasked with electing four city councilmembers and one mayor. On the mayoral ballot are two …
The Coconino football team kept bragging rights in their crosstown football rivalry with Flagstaff and got out some aggression after experienc…
9 a.m. update: All five propositions appear to have passed in unofficial results, with 99% of precincts reporting.
Thursday’s game between the Flagstaff Eagles and Coconino Panthers at Cromer Stadium will be the season finale for both football teams.
Better catch the moon's disappearing act Tuesday — there won't be another like it for three years. Here's what to know.