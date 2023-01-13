4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,365,000

Luxury & Lifestyle is Elegantly Engraved in Every Detail throughout this Customized Encapsulation of Modern Construction. Ideally Designed Main Floor Living with all but the 4th Guest Suite above the Garage creates a Functionally Flowing Floorplan. It just may be the Outdoor Living that Beckons You Home where You can Gaze into the Pines from the Entire Back of the Home. From the Covered Patio easily Trek onto the Foot Trails to access the National Forest right from the Backyard. Cozy up by the Expansive Fireplace or Slide the NanaWall completely open when You're Ready to Let the Outside In. Unique & Significant Upgrades such as a 1000 sqft Dog Run, HALO Water System, Smart Home Tech and SO MUCH MORE to Love and Live in with this Customized Coronado Plan in Pine Canyon. Furnishings and