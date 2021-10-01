 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,350,000

Popular Coconino Ridge in Pine Canyon. Numerous upgrades, including 3 car garage, extended patio, fireplace in family room lower level Master and 2nd bedroom/office on main floor. Beautiful open view of the pines.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $299,900

2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $299,900

  • Updated

Location, location, location!!! This charming 1930s home is in a prime location ON San Francisco St., across from dining, near downtown Flagst…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)