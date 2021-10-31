 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,250,000

Most magnificent views in Arizona! Hart Prairie a hidden gem! This thoughtfully crafted 2,200 sq. ft. 4 bedroom 2 bath impeccably designed home besets its surrounding magically on 18.912 acres + 14,241 total of 33.15 acres with adjoining lot 30030001J to the north. Owned Solar panels, three 1000 gallon propane tanks, plus massive generator. Property also includes a water collection system and a 10,000 gallon underground water tank. Refrigerator is solar powered and the kitchen is perfectly designed for entertaining. Perfect for a comfortable off grid lifestyle. Plethora of storage and closet space. Spacious bedrooms. Master bath w/ double sinks and steam shower. Indoor laundry room. Want to ski? You can snowmobile to the slopes of Snowbowl.

