-------------Voted ''BEST'' Home---------------The Flagstaff Luxury Home Tour, September 13th 2023Forest bathing from the comfort of your living room with custom features and thoughtful design throughout. This newly built, modern mountain home in Snowbowl Ranch was completed in July of 2023. Every detail in the planning of this home was curated by owner/award winning architect, Alison Rainey- AIA, design Principal at Shepley Bulfinch. This stunning mountain home has custom white oak cabinetry, beautiful honed krypton quartzite countertops, and natural light throughout. The welcoming malpais foyer has unobstructed views and access into the national forest.