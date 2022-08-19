This TURNKEY HOME is surrounded by trees This golf course property is on the 4th hole of Flagstaff Ranch and boasts expansive living space indoors and outdoors. Surrounded by Ponderosa Pines, this is the Perfect Home for a family OR entertaining. Master bedroom and one other bedroom on main level and two additional oversized bedrooms and secondary living room downstairs in walkout basement. Kitchen has big island, lots of counter space and Dacor Appliances. Two Covered Patio decks are an extension of the kitchen and living areas. Covered patios are key to rain or shine outdoor living. A mostly level driveway means easy access year round. Plentiful storage throughout the home. Walking distance to the Clubhouse, Recreation Center and Pool. Golf Membership Not Included in Sales Price.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,199,000
