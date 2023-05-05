Modern Mountain Luxury Retreat in Flagstaff Ranch GC features 3949 SF plus 370 SF bonus room. 4 BR/ 3BA, large work at home office, 2 complete living areas and recording studio/theater room. Primary bedroom and guest on main. This custom home sits on just under an acre of land and has a spacious gourmet kitchen with walk in pantry, quartz counters and butler station. The grand great room with fireplace and 10' sliding doors opens to the back yard forest. 3.5 car extended garage, wired for EV charging and a dog run attached. Built in 2020. Beautifully landscaped with Ponderosa Pine and Aspen trees. Enjoy the serenity of this gated golf course community with its breathtaking mountain views. A short walk to pool, health club, tennis, pickleball, kids' playground, and private dining.