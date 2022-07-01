4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,188,000

Backing Forest Service with Primary and Secondary Bedrooms on Main Level, this stunning townhouse is located inside the desirable Pine Canyon gated golf community. It features 4BR/3.5BA and 3420 square feet. Relax on two outdoor living spaces with views of the National Forest. Living room is open with floor to ceiling stone fireplace 3 panel collapsible doors with unobstructed views, The kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances, large island and granite counters, Primary bedroom is located on the main level with amazing views and en-suite with dual sinks and custom closest. Family room with custom bar is located downstairs with access to large patio. Downstairs there are 2 additional bedrooms and baths. 24-hour water leak detection system. 2-car garage with EV Plug & epoxy fl