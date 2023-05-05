Unbelievable views of the San Francisco Peaks with massive pella windows, and an open floor plan make this home great for entertaining! Seamless indoor & outdoor dining with a 16 ft sliding door to your outdoor deck. Tiled floor to ceiling fireplace with a railroad tie mantle, melrose oak wood floors, & designer series onyx cabinetry with quartz counters throughout. The primary bedroom has a stone fireplace, separate laundry room, soaking tub, rain shower, and dual vanities. A bonus room, additional bedroom with an ensuite & 3rd bath on main level. 2nd Primary Suite on lower level with a sitting room, & main laundry room with a dog wash station. Drive with ease on the heated driveway! Elevator option too.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,099,000
