4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,000,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,000,000

Custom built multi-level home on a hillside lot that is in the process of being built. Gorgeous views of the San Francisco Peaks from the deck and main living area. Large picture windows and open floor plan. Master bedroom, secondary bedroom, kitchen, great room, and bonus room all on main level. Large 2 car garage that is 32 feet deep and two additional bedrooms downstairs. $60,000 Golf Membership is not included in the price of the home. Reach out to the builder Ed Krolak for questions/details about the build. Refer to MLS listing 183907 to see the builder's most recent build and similar finishes.

