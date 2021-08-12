4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $2,000,000

Rare opportunity for the location walking distance to the clubhouse, overlooks trout creek lake and park, Mountain View's and panoramic driving range and golf views. Stunning homesite! The home has timeless finishes and a floorplan to fit all buyers. Two bedrooms down and additional ensuites up with an open loft. There is is a three car garage that added 120 feet in the upstairs (3rd master) providing space for all guests and family members. The patio wraps the entire home and is elevated, overlooking multiple view corridors. The homesite is private, end of the Clyde sac and you do not see any homes from the back patio.