4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,999,999

STUNNING private GATED estate w/MOUNTAIN VIEWS sprawled out on 2.5 heavily pine treed acres BACKING FOREST SERVICE, 4587sqft main house and an additional 1440sqft GUEST HOUSE, a 3050sqft INDOOR SPORTS COURT w/half bath and a 3 car garage. All in highly desired NO HOA neighborhood. This spectacular home is the pinnacle of luxury w/a spacious Great Room w/soaring ceilings, rough sawn beams, lots of natural light, floor to ceiling stacked stone gas fireplace, gourmet kitchen w/Viking stove, built in fridge, wet bar, billiard room,A/C, lower family room w/full bath & gas fireplace create the perfect mountain retreat! Spacious primary bedroom suite w/vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, private deck, sitting room and a private office.