4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,950,000

Simply gorgeous nearly 3500 square foot townhome with private porch and balcony facing nothing but beautiful ponderosas! Upgraded wood floors, and newly added wood shutters throughout, plumbed gas fireplace, massive open concept living room, dining room and kitchen all make for an exquisite living experience. Barbecue on the back porch with your built in gas grill or on a colder night, strike up the gas fireplace inside and warm yourself with a hot cup of tea. Enjoy the privacy of one of, if not the most, desirable golf communities in Northern Arizona, Pine Canyon.