 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,950,000

4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,950,000

Simply gorgeous nearly 3500 square foot townhome with private porch and balcony facing nothing but beautiful ponderosas! Upgraded wood floors, and newly added wood shutters throughout, plumbed gas fireplace, massive open concept living room, dining room and kitchen all make for an exquisite living experience. Barbecue on the back porch with your built in gas grill or on a colder night, strike up the gas fireplace inside and warm yourself with a hot cup of tea. Enjoy the privacy of one of, if not the most, desirable golf communities in Northern Arizona, Pine Canyon.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)