4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,899,000

LUXURY MOUNTAIN LIVING AT ITS FINEST. Nestled Among the Tall Pines and Situated on the 17th Fairway of Aspen Valley Golf Course this Lavish, Custom Built Home Boasts Over 6,000 Square Feet of Living Space Plus 2 Levels of Endless Decking to Experience Life One Step Closer to Heaven. With 4 En Suite Bedrooms Each Hosting its Own Private Bath and 2 Huge Living Rooms, There will Never Be a Shortage of Space for Family, Friends or Entertaining. Don't Like Stairs? No Worries, Just Use the Elevator. No Expense Sparred Including Soaring Vaulted Ceilings, Solid Wood Beams, Expansive Windows, Ash Wood Floors, Alder Doors and Trim Package, Gorgeous Rock Fireplace, Granite Countertops, and Landscaping that makes a Nursery Jealous. Book Your Private Showing Today, Absolutely Must See to Appreciate!