SELLER WANTS IT SOLD & WILL PAY FOR HALF OF THE GOLF MEMBERSHIP! Heated driveway that is controlled by an app means no shoveling or plowing any snow! Views of the San Francisco Peaks with massive pella windows, and an open floor plan make this home great for entertaining! Seamless indoor & outdoor dining with a 16 ft sliding door to your outdoor deck. Tiled floor to ceiling fireplace with a railroad tie mantle, melrose oak wood floors, & designer series onyx cabinetry with quartz counters throughout. The primary bedroom has a stone fireplace, separate laundry room, soaking tub, rain shower, and dual vanities. A bonus room, additional bedroom with an ensuite & 3rd bath on main level. 2nd Primary Suite on lower level with a sitting room, & main laundry room with a dog wash station.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,895,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
7 cyclists were injured and 3 hospitalized Saturday when an RV sideswiped riders.
This weekend a Winslow street will be named after the Arizona-born actress.
A couple has donated their house to the Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff.
A case is raising concerns about transgender inmate treatment in the county jail.
Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) exists to bring health and healing to northern Arizona residents. As one of the newest employees here, I am …