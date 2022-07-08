$100,000 of new Restoration Hardware furniture being delivered 7/12. Backing Forest Service with Primary and Secondary Bedrooms on Main Level, this stunning townhouse is located inside the desirable Pine Canyon gated golf community. All furnishing to convey including brand new Restoration Hardware furniture. 4BR/3.5BA and 3420 square feet. Relax on two outdoor living spaces with views of the National Forest. Living room is open with floor to ceiling stone fireplace 3 panel collapsible doors with unobstructed views, The kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances, large island and granite counters, Primary bedroom is located on the main level with amazing views and en-suite with dual sinks and custom closest.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,888,000
