$100,000 of new Restoration Hardware FURNISHINGS TO CONVEY. BACKS FOREST SERVICE with Primary and Secondary Bedrooms on Main Level, this stunning townhouse is located inside the desirable Pine Canyon gated golf community. A 4BR/3.5BA and 3420 square feet. of living space. Relax on the two outdoor living spaces with views of the National Forest. Living room is open with floor to ceiling stone fireplace 3 panel collapsible doors with unobstructed views, The kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances, large island and granite counters, Primary bedroom is located on the main level with amazing views and en-suite with dual sinks and custom closets. Large family room down stairs perfect space to relax.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,868,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Laura Jo West had been with the U.S. Forest Service 33 years before she was backed into a choice that would change her life. For her, it was a…
Flagstaff residents impacted by severe post-fire flooding in the Pipeline West area sent two separate open letters to city and county offices …
A 23-year-old Flagstaff man is behind bars-- the primary suspect in a midnight shooting at an apartment complex on Beaver Street. Police belie…
Defense attorneys say FPD officer Dustin Eberhardt may have broken the law during an undercover prostitution investigation. That's why a "motion to appoint counsel" was filed by a defendant's lawyer on the officer's behalf.
Wednesday will be the start of the school year for kids across Flagstaff, including at Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD). For those att…
As a longtime Flagstaff/Coconino County resident, I am sending this open letter to the U.S. Forest Service. Congratulations! Three cheers for …
Frances Short Pond, a beloved fishing site and recreational area in Flagstaff, has been drained several feet to serve as a retention basin for…
Flagstaff Chief of Police Dan Musselman has been placed on administrative leave following growing public concern over the handling of an inves…
FUSD has continued making its flood mitigation plans in preparation for the first day of school.
Teachers, families and community members gathered in front of Killip Elementary on Tuesday morning for the grand opening of its new school building.