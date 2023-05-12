This Modern Farmhouse Cabin in Flagstaff Ranch is Bound to Sell FAST! This is the style and detailed design you are looking for! Custom Home Built in 2019 by Everest Construction, this beautiful property is perched on a premium lot on the First Hole of Flagstaff Ranch Golf Club. A Convenient floorplan, the Primary bedroom with fireplace and a well thought out office with built-ins and working space are on the main floor. Also on the main floor is guest bedroom with an en-suite. Remaining two bedrooms and shared bathroom upstairs. Rooms are all very spacious. Covered Patio has expansive views of the golf course, which you can enjoy while cozying up to the outdoor fireplace. This getaway is perfect for entertaining, with the kitchen's large island & welcoming living
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,850,000
