This Modern Farmhouse Cabin in Flagstaff Ranch is Bound to Sell FAST! This is the style and detailed design you are looking for! Custom Home Built in 2019 by Everest Construction, this beautiful property is perched on a premium lot on the First Hole of Flagstaff Ranch Golf Club. A Convenient floorplan, the Primary bedroom with fireplace and a well thought out office with built-ins and working space are on the main floor. Also on the main floor is guest bedroom with an en-suite. Remaining two bedrooms and shared bathroom upstairs. Rooms are all very spacious. Covered Patio has expansive views of the golf course, which you can enjoy while cozying up to the outdoor fireplace. This getaway is perfect for entertaining, with the kitchen's large island & welcoming living room, which flows to the outdoor space. Kitchen has lots of storage, soft close cabinets and WOW two dishwashers too! So much thought everywhere in this home...even fridge has separate beverage pull out so as to not take up space in the main fridge. There are even in-floor heated en suites and remote control blinds. Large floor to ceiling windows in living area allow a lot of natural light to pour in. Stunning Provenza hardwood floors give the home a modern but inviting feel within the home. Beautiful wooden beam work details add the perfect amount of rustic to this hideaway! Outside there is a BBQ, gas fireplace and size dog run! This is the home you have been waiting for...Seller even upgraded membership to golf so you can enjoy the highest elevation 18-hole golf course in the state today! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac this property boasts privacy but also quick access to the clubhouse, community center and golf course.