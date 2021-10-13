4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,820,000

MOUNTAIN CHALET impeccably built and maintained. This home has everything a family needs for luxurious easy living. High efficiency and worry free extras give the new homeowner peace of mind that this purchase was one good for mountain living and also an extraordinary investment. Exceptional peak views, open great room, split floor plan, 4 beds, 4 baths, 3 extra large RV garages, a wonderful downstairs multi use room with a full kitchen, front and rear outside decks are just some of the outstanding features. Come and see this home today, and no HOA!