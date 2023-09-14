Nestled within the captivating Hart Prairie in Flagstaff, Arizona, sits your remarkable 5-acre property, boasting a rich history and breathtaking natural surroundings. As you arrive, you're immediately greeted by the awe-inspiring views of the majestic San Francisco Peaks, Bill Williams Mountain, and Kendrick Mountain, creating a backdrop that seems to stretch into infinity. The property is cocooned on three sides by the tranquil Coconino National Forest, where frequent wildlife sightings offer a glimpse into the wonders of nature. At an impressive elevation of approximately 8,800 feet, your home stands proudly as one of the highest elevation residences in the entire state. ((CONTINUED)) Nestled within the captivating Hart Prairie in Flagstaff, Arizona, sits your remarkable 5-acre property, boasting a rich history and breathtaking natural surroundings. As you arrive, you're immediately greeted by the awe-inspiring views of the majestic San Francisco Peaks, Bill Williams Mountain, and Kendrick Mountain, creating a backdrop that seems to stretch into infinity. The property is cocooned on three sides by the tranquil Coconino National Forest, where frequent wildlife sightings offer a glimpse into the wonders of nature. At an impressive elevation of approximately 8,800 feet, your home stands proudly as one of the highest elevation residences in the entire state. ((CONTINUED)) This elevated position not only offers unparalleled views but also ensures a refreshing coolness in the air, providing a welcome escape from the desert heat. Stepping onto the expansive wrap-around deck, which envelops the entire home, you are immediately captivated by the unobstructed panoramas that unfold before you. The deck, a sprawling space spanning over 1900 square feet, beckons you to immerse yourself in the tranquil beauty of the surroundings. Partially covered, it provides a balance of sun-drenched openness and shady retreats. Here, you can savor the serenity of nature, bask in the warmth of the sun's rays, and witness the extraordinary sunsets that paint the sky in a vivid palette of colors. Inside, the rustic elegance of the home unfolds, embracing you with its warm and inviting atmosphere. The main house boasts four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, offering ample space for family and guests. The primary bathroom is a sanctuary of relaxation, featuring a luxurious Jacuzzi tub and a steam shower, perfect for unwinding after a day of outdoor adventures. The kitchen, a masterpiece of craftsmanship, showcases a custom-made hammered copper sink sourced from Mexico, adding a touch of artistic flair to the heart of the home. It is a space where culinary creations come to life, as you prepare meals while gazing out at the panoramic vistas that stretch beyond the windows. A wine cellar and tasting room, elegantly appointed, invite you to indulge in the pleasures of fine wines. Here, you can savor the rich flavors and experience the artistry of winemaking from the comfort of your own home. Sustainability and self-sufficiency are at the core of this remarkable property. Powered by solar energy, the home boasts an impressive 1150 amp hours of battery power storage, ensuring a reliable and eco-friendly energy source. In the event of extended cloudy days, a 15kw diesel generator stands ready to provide backup power. The gas-fired in-floor heating system embraces you with warmth throughout the home, including the garage and the greenhouse constructed of exquisite western red cedar from British Columbia. Water conservation and management are seamlessly integrated into the property's design. A variable water pressure pump adjusts to meet the demand, while a substantial 3,000-gallon water tank ensures a sufficient supply. Every element has been carefully considered to create a harmonious blend of luxury and environmental responsibility. Adjacent to the Nature Conservancy's Hart Prairie Reserve, your property serves as a gateway to boundless natural wonders. Step outside, and you're immediately immersed in a world of outdoor exploration. The nearby Arizona Trail, a mere 500 yards away, beckons you to embark on exhilarating hikes through pristine wilderness. And should you seek even greater adventures, the awe-inspiring beauty of the Grand Canyon's South Rim awaits you just an hour's drive to the south. As the day draws to a close, the property's enchanting name, "Fern Meadow," comes alive. Gather around the hand-forged copper gas firepit on the sunset deck, where conversations and laughter fill the air. Watch in awe as the fiery hues of the setting sun cast their golden rays over the fields as the day draws to an end on this majestic property.