4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,799,000

Absolutely amazing home in a PERFECT setting with abundant pine trees on a 1.92 acre lot that borders state trust land and is tucked away in the back of a cul-de-sac. Soak in the beauty both outside and in with over $100k in newly remodeled features!!! A grand entryway will Welcome You Home with tongue and groove ceilings above a soaring fireplace in the spacious living & formal dining areas. The wrapping staircase to the right will take you to the large loft with forest views and a half bathroom. Enjoy seclusion & serenity in the primary suite with a stunning new bathroom complete with many modern touches! On the other end of the home are 2 sizable bedrooms, a second primary suite, a full guest bath and a half bath.