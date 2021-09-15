Situated on nearly 5 acres of treed forest, this property is only 5 min from the AZ Snowbowl, and 10 min from downtown Flagstaff. You have privacy of the forest, while also being very close to town. The home is turn-key, ready to go, and being sold Fully Furnished! Enter the home, and you immediately feel and see the sophisticated modern mountain design. Single Level, open split floor-plan with 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths This includes a 2nd primary suite. Premium fixtures and finishes, including in-floor heating, stainless steel appliances, granite/hardtop countertops, custom cabinetry, 3 fireplaces, and custom chandeliers & fixtures. Bring your toys and enjoy the outdoors! The home sets up nicely for a primary, second home, or investment property with NO HOA. Schedule your showing today.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,795,000
