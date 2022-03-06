 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,775,950

Cherry Hill has been a highly sought-after neighborhood for decades. The location is only a 5-minute walk to downtown, yet it offers the best views of the city. This home is on 1/3 acre lot and has been remodeled meticulously it also offers many eco-friendly features such as solar. It has been operating as a short-term rental for the past six years and offers excellent returns. Upon entering, you will immediately be rewarded with an amazing view of the city through the wall of windows in the first living room. The home offers plenty of space to spread out so everyone has room to enjoy themselves. The main level includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, and living room. The middle floor includes a second living room with separate entrance. On the lower level..

