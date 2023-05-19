Luxury New Build Mountain Modern with ultra-high-end finishes and natural stone in Flagstaff Ranch GC. Expansive gourmet kitchen with Thermador appliances, Quartzite countertops, Amish Craftsman self-closing cabinets and built in wine cooler. Soaring ceilings with wood beams, blonde oak flooring, custom lighting and majestic windows open the home up to the forest. Split floor plan with primary suite on main floor has a luxurious bath and custom closets. Waterfall tile in bathrooms. Second floor quest quarters have a living area with wet bar, fireplace, and bonus/office room. Covered patios and home sound system throughout. Construction quality is evident throughout the home. Championship golf, private dining, health club, tennis, pickle ball, playground, and pool.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,775,000
