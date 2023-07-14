Welcome to an extraordinary Luxury Mountain Home in Flagstaff Ranch GC, where breathtaking views abound! This stunning property offers an uninterrupted panorama of the Golf Course, Caldera (sunken volcano), and over 1 million acres of pristine Ponderosa Forest. With 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 living areas,bonus room and nearly 3,500 square feet of living space, this home is designed to accommodate families seeking comfort, style, and privacy. Every detail exudes elegance, from the high-end fixtures and appliances to the gourmet kitchen. Revel in the natural beauty that surrounds you, with frequent sightings of majestic elk and graceful antelope. The exquisite blend of wood and travertine flooring, along with the charming cedar lap siding on the exterior, adds a touch of rustic charm.