4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,750,000

5 Miles and 100 Years from Flagstaff. Huge country log home on 4.6 acres. Oversized country kitchen/dining room with unique water feature and woodstove. 3 bedrooms downstairs and large primary bedroom with separate family room/den. There is also a large utility room and 2nd kitchen. 2 covered porches to enjoy the scenery. Separate office with entrance. There is a barn and covered stables for 15 or more horses. Also a covered riding arena and hay barn. Outdoor stables and access to forest service. Property includes 3 parcels.