Custom, luxury new build! If you want the lifestyle offered in Flagstaff Ranch CC, look no further. This home has beautiful views of the forest and Snow Bowl. Not to mention the amenities within the community: golf course, health club, pickle-ball, pool and more! This modern home focuses on high-end finishes throughout: high ceilings to natural stone; oak flooring to stainless steel cable rails along the stairs. You imagine yourself in this home, enjoying the gourmet kitchen: thermador appliances, Quartzite countertops, self-closing cabinets and a built-in wine cooler. Surround sound speakers wired throughout. Beautiful master suite. Split floor plan. The second floor offers a living area with a wet bar, fireplace, and bonus/office room. Garage is finished with epoxy floors. Owner/Agent