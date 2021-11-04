 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,749,000

EXCEPTIONAL This well maintained 4 bed,4 bath home is on a 2.46 acre treed lot with peak views. The open floor plan has a great room with vaulted windows up to a 25' cathedral ceiling. The main kitchen has Cherry cabinets, 2 disposals, trash compactor, instant hot beverage dispenser. The large dining area opens to an all weather porch with wood stove for winter and open screening for summer. Downstairs includes a multi-purpose room with full kitchen, craft room, and storage closet. Three large RV bays have 13' doors with RV outlets. There's a separate fourth garage/workshop. Extra features: 48,000 BTU A/C to great room,100,000 BTU hot/hydronic heat system servicing both floors and hot water for the home. The hardwood floors are Cherry, Cypress, porcelain wood tile and slate.

