Seller will contribute $40,800 to Interest Rate Buydown into the 4% range, (See Buyer Requirements) $100,000 of new Restoration Hardware FURNISHINGS TO CONVEY. BACKS FOREST SERVICE with Primary and Secondary Bedrooms on Main Level, 4BR/3.5BA and 3420 square feet. of living space. Relax on the two outdoor living spaces with views of the National Forest. Living room is open with floor to ceiling stone fireplace 3 panel collapsible doors with unobstructed views, The kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances, large island and granite counters, Primary bedroom is located on the main level with amazing views and en-suite with dual sinks and custom closets. Large family room down stairs perfect space to relax.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,700,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Sunday, community volunteers will search for a Flagstaff couple that disappeared two weeks ago.
Crews recently broke ground on a flood mitigation project in the Schultz Creek watershed of Flagstaff, signaling progress toward long-term sol…
On Tuesday a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a white Toyota Tacoma truck at the intersection of Milton Road and Mikes Pike. Police are still searching for the driver in the hit and run crash.
Local artist Emma Gardner has been perched on scaffolding for the last few days, carefully working to restore a piece of Flagstaff history alo…
When I started running 12 years ago using the Couch to 5K program, I had a deep level of shame about my body. I did most of my training on an …
Flagstaff police responded early Thursday to Coconino High School after a student pulled out a knife on campus.
I am so tired of hearing the Republicans -- again and again -- repeat the phony claim that “Biden’s reckless deficit spending caused inflation.”
DEAR ABBY: I recently met the love of my life, and I'm planning to leave my life and family in Arkansas and move to California to marry him. H…
Despite a wetter-than-normal monsoon season, Flagstaff has yet to see an instance of rainfall that tests the capacity of flood mitigation syst…
The Flagstaff Education Association (FEA) hosted a candidate forum for Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) Monday evening as members of t…