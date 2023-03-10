Treat yourself to the high-quality upgrades and stellar views offered in this exceptional Flagstaff home! Built in 2017 and lovingly maintained by the original owner, it sits on .69-acres directly behind the 15th green of the Flagstaff Ranch Golf Club. A prime cul-de-sac location ensures privacy while the half-circle paver driveway -- the largest in Flagstaff Ranch -- is oriented to facilitate snow melt and removal. With an east-facing paver rear patio and a covered front porch enjoying western exposure, you can enjoy fairway vistas from sunrise to sunset. No golf cart paths run behind the house, allowing you to admire the unobstructed panorama in peace.Tranquil views continue throughout the 3,300-sq ft sunlit interior, providing 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. An open-concept layout seamlessl connects your main dining and living areas where a stacked-stone gas fireplace with a custom-carved mantle radiates warmth. Two sets of large sliding glass doors bathe the hardwood floors in natural light and lead to your outdoor oasis. Equal parts modern and functional, the kitchen features a gas range, built-in oven, bespoke cabinetry with under-lighting, and a multi-seater island. Ultimate relaxation awaits in your fireplace-warmed primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and posh ensuite with dual vanities, granite slab countertops, and a custom tile backsplash. Also on the first floor are a secondary bedroom, a powder room, and laundry. Visitors will appreciate the upper-level loft, complete with a wet bar and pool table. Two more generously sized secondary bedrooms accommodated by two full baths overlook lush fairways. Additional features include attached garage parking for 3 vehicles, finished with epoxy flooring, custom cabinetry, and a security system. Come for a tour of this magnificent haven today!