Seller will contribute $40,800 to Interest Rate Buydown into the 5% range, (See Buyer Requirements) $100,000 of new Restoration Hardware FURNISHINGS TO CONVEY. BACKS FOREST SERVICE with Primary and Secondary Bedrooms on Main Level, 4BR/3.5BA and 3420 square feet. of living space. Relax on the two outdoor living spaces with views of the National Forest. Living room is open with floor to ceiling stone fireplace 3 panel collapsible doors with unobstructed views, The kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances, large island and granite counters, Primary bedroom is located on the main level with amazing views and en-suite with dual sinks and custom closets. Large family room down stairs perfect space to relax.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,625,000
