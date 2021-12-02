This home has it all! Rare country property on over 4.3 acres in the ponderosa pines with majestic mountain view, Less than 10 minutes from the city limits! Beautiful, 4 bedroom, 3 baths with office including a murphy bed and bonus room over the three car garage! Eat in kitchen, pantry, breakfast nook and breakfast bar/island plus a private dining room. Living room with vaulted cathedral ceiling and gas insert fire place perfect for entertaining plus a separate family room. Front and back deck so one can enjoy the beauty of nature that surrounds. The master bedroom features its own private balcony, perfect for star gazing, plus the spare bedroom also has its own balcony for guests to enjoy. A beautiful park like setting with gazebo and swing set. Garden on drip system. Horses allowed.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,600,000
