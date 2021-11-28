 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,600,000

Welcome to your wonderland amidst the Ponderosa Pines on 5 fully fenced acres! Just steps to a multitude of trails & less than 10 minutes from downtown & Snowbowl! This well cared for and loved property is surely to be one of the most functional homes there is! Every part of this beautifully remodeled home has been thoughtfully designed. Wood floors, an entertaining kitchen with island that includes poured concrete & soapstone countertops, high end appliances, double ovens, microwave drawer, butler's pantry, spacious laundry room & storage galore are all masterful!The main primary bedroom is an upstairs oasis with AC, laundry shoot, & a shower to relish! It includes a built in, 2 desk adjoining office area.There are 3 additional bedrooms on the main level; one with an ensuite. Cont

