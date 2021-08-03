4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,550,000

Business Opportunity! Available to view July 2nd & July 3rd before 2pm! This turn key, highly successful VRBO is the heart of the desirable Continental Country Club without being a part of any HOA. Enjoy the best of both worlds by receiving an immediate income stream while utilizing the home as your Flagstaff retreat. There are 4 bedrooms(3 suites) and 4 baths in this 4000 sqft home on a heavily treed acre that sits at the edge of Timberline Short Nine Par golf course. . With too many amenities to list this home is a must see. ADDED BONUS: All furniture and property is included in this sale to allow for a smooth transition. Link to VRBO site: VRBO.com/161641. Call to see schedule your appointment today!