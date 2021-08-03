Business Opportunity! Available to view July 2nd & July 3rd before 2pm! This turn key, highly successful VRBO is the heart of the desirable Continental Country Club without being a part of any HOA. Enjoy the best of both worlds by receiving an immediate income stream while utilizing the home as your Flagstaff retreat. There are 4 bedrooms(3 suites) and 4 baths in this 4000 sqft home on a heavily treed acre that sits at the edge of Timberline Short Nine Par golf course. . With too many amenities to list this home is a must see. ADDED BONUS: All furniture and property is included in this sale to allow for a smooth transition. Link to VRBO site: VRBO.com/161641. Call to see schedule your appointment today!
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The City of Flagstaff announced Thursday morning that masks will be required in city facilities starting 6 a.m. Friday. According to their ann…
Coconino County’s latest dashboard data report, released Friday, shows it has moved to a high rate of community transmission, and the report i…
- Updated
More than three years after authorities declared a man dead in the middle of a street in Kachina Village, a trial is underway to determine the…
On July 27, Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) the appointment of Dave Roth as interim principal of Flagstaff High School. He begins his…
- Updated
A 27-year-old Winslow man pleaded not guilty in the Coconino Superior Court earlier this month to the second-degree murder of another man whil…
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released new guidance Tuesday, making changes to their recommendations for fully vaccinated people; mean…
- Updated
Alexander Baca, a 30-year-old Flagstaff man, has pleaded not guilty to murdering his ex-girlfriend.
As the sun inched higher, so did the temperatures, but record heat did not slow down a dedicated group of Zuni Ancestral Lands Conservation Corps members working alongside volunteer archaeologists at Chavez Pass, located approximately 15 miles south of Meteor Crater.
Local officials will be hearing from Bellemont residents during a community meeting this weekend on issues facing the growing community.
From the corner of his eye, Eddie Diaz saw a sixth-grader whiz an orange disc about 50 yards. It was an impressive shot -- even if it narrowly…