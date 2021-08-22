4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,500,000

Equestrian Dream! Sitting on just over 20 acres that can be split if desired, this property features a large home with a yard for entertaining, room to run and play as well as a 9-stall barn with a tack room of your dreams. This is a must see property with panoramic views which backs picture canyon. Imagine hundreds of acres of trails to explore at your back yard all while having the amenities you desire moments from the Flagstaff Mall. It only gets better, rural yet close to shopping, city water and an expansive home with lots of room to entertain. Don't miss your chance to own this home, it will go fast!