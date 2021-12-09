Equestrian Estates home located on 1.45 acres bordering State Trust land. 4,287 SQ.FT, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom + large bonus room. Tastefully updated with a refreshed kitchen that includes Viking appliances, beautiful hardwood floors in all the right places, two sets of stairs leading upstairs, stone floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the living room with amazing windows and vaulted ceilings. Multiple entertainment decks & patios overlooking the extensive landscaping & the forest views. The star of the backyard a two story barn 1,100 SQ.FT. w/ electricity the perfect entertainment space (garden parties) or your animals. All within the city limits & located at the end of a cul-de-sac with amazing mountain views from the front. This home is a must see to truly appreciate the pride of ownership.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,500,000
