This home has it all! Rare country property on over 4.3 acres in the ponderosa pines with majestic mountain view, Less than 10 minutes from the city limits! Beautiful, 4 bedroom, 3 baths with office including a murphy bed and bonus room over the three car garage! Eat in kitchen with breakfast nook and breakfast bar/island plus a private dining room. Living room with vaulted cathedral ceiling and gas insert fire place perfect for entertaining plus a separate family room. Front and back deck so one can enjoy the beauty of nature that surrounds. The master bedroom features its own private balcony, perfect for star gazing, plus the spare bedroom also has its own balcony for guests to enjoy. A beautiful park like setting with gazebo and swing set. Garden on drip system. Horses allowed.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) plans to move the Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) to be part of a larger health and wellness village, and the…
The City of Flagstaff is concluding the design phase for the $7.4 million Beulah/University roadway project -- putting the project on track to…
Ever since principal Tony Cullen was forced to resign by the corrupt FUSD district and board (nine months short of his pension, might I add), …
Schools in Flagstaff have not been exempt from the trend of TikTok vandalism that has become popular over the past few weeks. Flagstaff Unifie…
- Updated
PHOENIX -- Arizona can't take more than $1.1 million from Flagstaff as a financial penalty for the city having its own minimum wage, at least …
- Updated
A deputy Coconino County attorney was arrested Friday night on allegations that he struck a parked vehicle with his own in Flagstaff and then …
To the Flagstaff High School administration:
Michelle Cathey’s eyes, peering through a new pair of bifocals, didn’t just scan the email printed out and handed to her. No, she absorbed its…
The Flagstaff City Council approved a $2.5 million contract with Terros Health to develop and employ an alternate response mobile unit in the city.
- Updated
Closing statements concluded Friday and jury deliberations are underway in the case against an U.S. Air Force airman who is accused of killing…