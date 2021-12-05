4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,500,000

Most magnificent views in Arizona! Hart Prairie a hidden gem! This thoughtfully crafted 2,200 sq. ft. 4 bedroom 2 bath designed cabin besets its surrounding perfectly on 18.912 acres. Owned Solar panels, three 1000 gallon propane tanks, plus massive generator. Property also includes a water collection system and a 10,000 gallon underground water tank. Refrigerator is solar powered and the kitchen is perfectly designed for entertaining. Perfect for a comfortable off grid lifestyle. Plethora of storage and closet space. Spacious bedrooms. Master bath w/ double sinks and steam shower. Indoor laundry room. Want to ski? You can snowmobile to the slopes of Snowbowl. The stars are absolutely magical! If you are interested in 14,241 adjoining acreage to the north 30030001Jsee MLS #6328615