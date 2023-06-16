This is your golf paradise in the pines. Welcome to this immaculate, modern & upgraded single level home with4 bedrooms, 3 ensuite, a beautiful covered patio with golf course views, 3 car garage, and a large bonus room on the main level that is not included in the square footage. Enjoy the welcoming feel of the open floorplan, cathedral ceilings, wood floors, quartz counters and walls of windows looking over the course. The bonus room is unique and special for a golf community - it's perfect as a gym, workshop,art studio or even additional living space. Dog lovers will love the dog bath & dog run attached to the patio! Appreciate the natural beauty of Flagstaff relaxing & entertaining on your spacious patio. Inspection completed - home is immaculate! Golf Membership required.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,455,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Last week, the city-owned warehouse at the corner of Milton and Phoenix was demolished, making room for Phase 1 of Mountain Line’s new downtow…
A sea of rainbows: Flagstaff’s first Pride parade marks promising future for Northern Arizona Pride Association
There’s a word Deb Taylor uses often when describing Flagstaff Pride: evolving.
Two motorists were killed in a head-on collision Thursday evening on Lake Mary Road.
Several FUSD schools will be getting new principals for the 2023-2024 school year.
Forest managers plan to begin prescribed burns on 1,332 acres about 11 miles northwest of Flagstaff this week.