This is your golf paradise in the pines. Welcome to this immaculate, modern & upgraded single level home with4 bedrooms, 3 ensuite, a beautiful covered patio with golf course views, 3 car garage, and a large bonus room on the main level that is not included in the square footage. Enjoy the welcoming feel of the open floorplan, cathedral ceilings, wood floors, quartz counters and walls of windows looking over the course. The bonus room is unique and special for a golf community - it's perfect as a gym, workshop,art studio or even additional living space. Dog lovers will love the dog bath & dog run attached to the patio! Appreciate the natural beauty of Flagstaff relaxing & entertaining on your spacious patio. Inspection completed - home is immaculate! Golf Membership required.