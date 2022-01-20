Custom Mountain family retreat on 4th fairway of prestigious Flagstaff Ranch Golf Club. This 3300 SF home features 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, with primary bedroom and work at home office on the main floor. The stunning great room has high vaulted ceilings with stone fireplace, wood flooring, wet bar and two living areas for privacy. An oversized covered deck sweeps across the back of the home with built in fireplace for year-round use. Magnificent dining area is set off between the gourmet kitchen and family room. The downstairs en-suite guest quarters features living room with bedroom and full bath. Championship golf, private dining, health club, tennis, pickle ball, skiing, playground, and pool.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the building once occupied by Flagstaff Farmers Market went up for lease, Laura and Bill Buehler jumped at the opportunity.
The Big Shift: Flagstaff City Council discusses transportation solutions, reconsiders Lone Tree overpass
On Tuesday, a panel of city staff and outside experts engaged Flagstaff City Council in an informative discussion on “The Big Shift,” a term u…
Geologist Becky Beers waited two years for the 2021 monsoon. Her wait began in summer 2019 when the Museum Fire burned 1,961 acres of steep ponderosa forest above Flagstaff. That year, Beers was working alongside a team of scientists that turned their research to the fire scar. To them, the most interesting part of wildfire was the power it gave to water.
Mayor Paul Deasy will be hosting a free N95 mask drive-thru on Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Flagstaff Downtown Public Library.
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge has upheld Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s decision last year to cut $300 in supplemental monthly unemployment be…
The man was having lunch at a Cracker Barrel in Tennessee when he took a sip of what he believed to be water. It turned out to be a cleaning chemical.
PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday proposed a tax credit for Arizona's working poor, the first time in his eight years of pushing tax cuts th…
After setting a record last week, Coconino County’s COVID-19 cases more than doubled in the first week of 2022.
City of Flagstaff to pay $50K to family of woman who killed self after police, Terros Health intervention
Lynn Freeman shot herself shortly after Flagstaff police and a behavioral health technician from Terros Health left her at home with a gun in 2017. Her family says both the city and the mobile crisis response provider are liable for Freeman’s death.
Mark Gooch will spend the rest of his life in prison for what Coconino County Superior Court Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols described as one of the most “senseless” murder cases she’s ever presided over.