BEST SQUARE FOOTAGE VALUE IN PINE CANYON! Deal of the Century! $100K of Restoration Hardware, FURNISHINGS TO CONVEY. BACKS FOREST SERVICE. Relax on the two outdoor living spaces with views of the National Forest. Living room is open with floor to ceiling stone fireplace 3 panel collapsible doors & unobstructed views, Kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances, large island & granite counters. Primary and Secondary Bedroom (has its own Private Bath) on Main Level. Primary bedroom enjoys amazing views and custom closets. Its ensuite bathroom boasts doorless walk-in tile wrap shower with expansive bench and rain showerhead. Large family room downstairs is a perfect space to relax. Lower level has Game Room, 2 additional bedrooms and 1 bath. 2-car garage w/ EV Plug & epoxied garage floor.
4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ADOT crews will be busy on Interstate 17 this week-- controlled rock blasting and pothole filling operations are scheduled to get underway.
In-N-Out has been a long time coming, and here are some of the reasons why.
Residents take to the water kayaking the normally dry wash.
NAU studentBrendan Trachsel is leading a push to recognize Macy's as a historic site.
This year's finalists for both rookie and teacher of the year are all from FUSD.