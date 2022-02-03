4 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $1,399,000

Escape the summer heat to this fabulous 5.76 acre Equestrian Property.Trainers dream come true w/ 3200 s.f. home too!Perfect for anyone wanting land w/Incredible panoramic views from every room.Newly remodeled kitchen w/open concept entry & dining room.Upstairs & downstairs master suites w/gorgeous bathroom.Design your own dream closet in large walk-in.Two add'l bedrooms upstairs w/large living area.Den/built-in office downstairs.Entire property is fenced w/electric gate. New 7 stall FCP barn w/2 heated wash racks, heated bath & tack rooms, heated waterers for winter. Large fenced turnout w/2 12X16 loafing sheds,lcross country schooling course, 2 large arenas, dressage arena & 125x225 jumping arena. Could easily be converted to accommodate a western facility. See upgrades in documents tab